Minister: Strong demand in Armenia for fuel imported from Azerbaijan

The first batch of gasoline imported by Armenia from Azerbaijan was sold out within a few days, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan stated, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

"The imported gasoline was sold within a few days, which shows demand is very high," Papoyan said.

He added that several thousand tons of new fuel shipments from Azerbaijan are arriving in Armenia, with imports carried out by the same companies as before.

"The novelty is that not only premium gasoline but also regular and diesel fuel are being imported. Preliminary estimates show their prices are about 80 drams ($0.21) lower than the market price," he noted.

On December 19, at around 01:00 a.m. (GMT+4), 1,220 tons of RON-95 gasoline loaded in 22 wagons were delivered by an Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) freight train to Boyuk Kesik station and sent to Georgia four hours later. The cargo was then transported to Armenia via Georgia. This arrangement was agreed on November 28 in Gabala during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The second shipment includes 1,000 tons of RON-92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON-95 gasoline.