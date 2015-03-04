 Top
    Mine explosion at Donetsk, Ukraine : at least 30 dead

    According to preliminary information, the blast killed more than 30 people

    Baku. 4 March.REPORT.AZ/ Explosion because of gas-methane mixture occurred at Zasyadko pit in Donetsk region of Ukraine, there are dead and wounded.

    The fate of 47 miners remains unknown. Report, with reference to the Ukrainian UNN Agency, the Head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine (ITUM) Mikhail Volynets said.

    According to "Reuters", more than 30 miners were in the area of explosion. According to preliminary information, they all died. Rescuers can't go to the blast scene.

    They now try to eliminate poisoning gas collected in the pit and then come down.

