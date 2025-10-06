MFA spox: Iran has no plans to enter talks with US

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says that the three European countries' approach to the nuclear issue altered the course of future talks, adding that Tehran has no plans to hold talks with the US at the current stage, Report informs via Mehr.

Speaking at his weekly presser on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei slammed the recent behavior of the three European countries involved in the nuclear talks, describing their stance as "irresponsible and obstructive."

He said the European troika (UK, France, and Germany) misused the JCPOA's dispute resolution mechanism to impose US demands on the UN Security Council, while their preconditions for Iran's participation in negotiations were entirely unreasonable.

According to the spokesman, Iran engaged in constructive dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under its safeguard commitments and reached a new cooperation framework that satisfied the agency. Although initially welcomed by Europe, the three countries later withdrew their support.

"Due to their unreasonable conditions, the Europeans failed to fulfill their role as negotiation partners," the spokesman noted, adding that "future negotiations will certainly differ from the past."

He noted that the action taken by the three European countries was driven more by stubbornness in implementing the United States' demands than by rational calculation or consideration of legal dimensions, and it disregarded the interests, priorities, and credibility of these countries themselves as parties to the JCPOA.