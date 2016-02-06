Mevlut Cavusoglu: 'Turkey remains open to refugees from Syria'

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey remains open to refugees from Syria."

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday, against the backdrop of reports of leading TV channels from the Turkish-Syrian border, where have accumulated more than 20 thousand refugees from Syria.

"We continue to pursue a policy of open doors for all the people who are fleeing from the Syrian regime and Russian air strikes."

Turkish FM once again accused the Syrian government forces for shelling "civilians, schools and hospitals."