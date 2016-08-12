 Top
    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: 32 Turkish diplomats in foreign states didn't return to the country

    Two officials of Turkish Embassy to Bangladesh fled to the US, one returned to Turkey

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ '32 Turkish diplomats in the foreign states haven't  returned to the country'.

    Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

    According to him, these people haven't shown any reason for staying abroad: 'We have recalled 208 diplomats in foreign states. 32 of them didn't return to Turkey without any reason. Moreover, we recalled 3 officials of Turkish Embassy to Bangladesh. Two of them fled to the US, one returned to Turkey and continues his activities currently'.

