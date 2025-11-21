Media: No traces of explosives found on Turkish aircraft that crashed in Georgia

No traces of explosives were found during the examination of parts belonging to the Turkish C‑130 military aircraft that crashed in Georgia on November 11, Report informs via the Sabah newspaper.

The aircraft parts will be thoroughly investigated in Kayseri.

"The Criminal Laboratory's report noted that no traces of explosives were detected as the cause of the incident," the newspaper said.

The information also referred to the latest statement from Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense: "The examination of the aircraft's black box and the activities of the crash investigation team at the site are ongoing. The results of the detailed analysis will be shared with the public."

On November 11, a Turkish Air Force C‑130 military aircraft crashed in Georgia. The wreckage was scattered across steep slopes near the Kolagiri Monastery and was discovered by local residents.

The incident resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Turkish servicemen on board.