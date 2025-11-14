Media leaders from Central Asia, Azerbaijan mull role of media in strengthening interstate ties

A meeting on "Cultural and Educational TV Channels, New Formats, and International Media Cooperation" has been held at the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent, Report informs.

The event was attended by directors and executives of leading television channels and news agencies from Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

Meeting participants noted the need to strengthen cooperation between media organizations, develop patriotic education, and foster cultural values ​​in society.

Among the speakers was Fuad Huseynaliyev, Director of Azerbaijan's Report News Agency, who spoke about the pace of development of Azerbaijani television, particularly its cultural and educational component.

Huseynaliyev noted that the media play a key role in shaping the patriotic consciousness of young people.

"It is important to note that thanks to military-patriotic education, which was broadcast, including through the media, even after thirty years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories, young citizens of the country were ready to liberate the lands they had not visited in their lifetime yet," he said.

Huseynaliyev also emphasized the active development of partnerships with Central Asian media and recalled the support provided to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War. "We saw the support of all Central Asian states in restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. And this support was very important to us," he noted.

According to him, the further strengthening of media cooperation is largely determined by the political will of the countries' leaders. "Today, we see how Azerbaijan is strengthening its media relations with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and this is largely due to the interaction between our heads of state. We are also seeing growing political contacts with Kyrgyzstan, so we can expect expanded cooperation between the two countries' television channels," he added.

In his speech, Erkin Mukhamedjanov, Director of the Kazakh television channel Abay, emphasized the importance of cultural interaction between the media and the public: "Cultural and educational television channels are an important part of shaping and preserving the cultural characteristics of a nation. Such channels are not only a source of information but also a spiritual pillar of society."

The CEO of the Uzbek television channel "Sevimli" presented a film about the development of television in Uzbekistan and noted that the channel covers a wide range of topics: from news and entertainment to cultural and educational content.

Zukhriddin Umarov, Editor-in-Chief of the Tajik television channel "Ovozi Tojik," also emphasized the special role of cultural interaction. He stated that Tajikistan's multinational nature requires broadcasting in multiple languages. Therefore, "Ovozi Tojik" broadcasts in multiple languages, reaching all nationalities in the country, which strengthens ties and ensures every citizen has access to information and education.