    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with President of Slovakia in Bratislava

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 19:31
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with President of Slovakia in Bratislava

    On December 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, in Bratislava, Report informs.

    Photo
    Bratislavada Azərbaycan və Slovakiya prezidentlərinin geniş tərkibdə görüşü olub
    Photo
    В Братиславе состоялась встреча президентов Азербайджана и Словакии в расширенном составе

