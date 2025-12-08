President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with President of Slovakia in Bratislava
On December 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, in Bratislava, Report informs.
