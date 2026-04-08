Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Media: Iran may reopen Strait of Hormuz on April 9 or 10

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 16:24
    Media: Iran may reopen Strait of Hormuz on April 9 or 10

    Iran may reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday if a framework agreement on a ceasefire is reached, Report informs via Reuters.

    "Iran may reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a limited and controlled mode on Thursday or Friday ahead of a meeting between US and Iranian officials in Pakistan," the agency notes.us

    US-Iran talks Strait of Hormuz United States Iran
    KİV: İran Hörmüz boğazını aprelin 10-a qədər aça bilər
    СМИ: Иран может открыть Ормузский пролив 9 или 10 апреля

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