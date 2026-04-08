Media: Iran may reopen Strait of Hormuz on April 9 or 10
Region
- 08 April, 2026
- 16:24
Iran may reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday if a framework agreement on a ceasefire is reached, Report informs via Reuters.
"Iran may reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a limited and controlled mode on Thursday or Friday ahead of a meeting between US and Iranian officials in Pakistan," the agency notes.us
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