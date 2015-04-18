 Top
    Le Figaro: Hollande to meet with Putin in Yerevan

    They will discuss the situation in Ukraine and other issues

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yerevan on April 24.

    Report informs referring to "Le Figaro" newspaper, the Elysee Palace issued a statement about it.

    "They will discuss the situation in Ukraine and other issues at the meeting in Yerevan, " the French president's administration said.

    Earlire Press Secretary of Russian President, Dmitri Peskov noted the possibility of meeting between Vladimir Putin and Francois Hollande in Yerevan.

