Man arrested over planned synagogue attack in Russia's Pyatigorsk

    Region
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 18:46
    A man accused of plotting a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Pyatigorsk, Russia, has been placed under arrest, Report informs via TASS.

    According to the Pyatigorsk City Court, the suspect, R.A. Kardanov, has been remanded in custody for a period of two months as a preventive measure.

    Rusiyada sinaqoqda terror aktı planlaşdıran şəxs həbs edilib
    Планировавшего теракт в синагоге Пятигорска заключили под стражу

