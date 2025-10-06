Man arrested over planned synagogue attack in Russia's Pyatigorsk
- 06 October, 2025
- 18:46
A man accused of plotting a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Pyatigorsk, Russia, has been placed under arrest, Report informs via TASS.
According to the Pyatigorsk City Court, the suspect, R.A. Kardanov, has been remanded in custody for a period of two months as a preventive measure.
