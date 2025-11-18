Maia Bitadze: Azerbaijan–Armenia peace progress key to regional stability

Progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia represents a real opportunity for regional stability, Maia Bitadze, Chairperson of the Committee of the Environmental Protection and Natural Resources at the Georgian Parliament, said at the 23rd Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held in Istanbul, Report informs.

Bitadze noted that the positive dynamics observed in the South Caucasus in recent months are opening new opportunities for the region:

"Georgia praises the progress achieved in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and believes this step plays a decisive role in terms of regional security, cooperation, and economic development. The peace process creates economic and strategic opportunities."

She emphasized that the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus offers significant potential in trade and logistics.

"The progress observed in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia provides a real opportunity for regional stability and economic growth. Georgia, as a neutral and reliable partner, is ready to contribute to strengthening resilience in the region," the official added.