    Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

    Region
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 15:31
    Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens convicted of criminal offences on the territory of Belarus, according to the state news agency Belta, Report informs via Reuters.

    The move was made in accordance with agreements reached between Lukashenko and US President Donald Trump at the request of Ukraine, the agency quoted Lukashenko's spokesperson Natalia Eismont as saying.

    "Right now, at this very moment, they are being handed over to the Ukrainian side," she said.

    Lukaşenko ABŞ ilə razılaşmalar çərçivəsində 31 Ukrayna vətəndaşını əfv edib
    Лукашенко помиловал 31 гражданина Украины в рамках договоренностей с США

