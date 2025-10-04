Local government elections get underway in Georgia

Today, on October 4, local self-government elections are being held in Georgia as the voting process began at 08:00 am local time (GMT+4) and will conclude at 08:00 pm, Report informs via GPB.

Across the country, a total of 3,061 polling stations are in operation. Of these, voting will be conducted electronically at 2,284 stations and by traditional methods at 777 stations. Additionally, ten polling stations have been established in exceptional circumstances and are open within penitentiary institutions.

The total number of voters for the municipal elections is 3,513,818. A total of 3,130,348 voters will have the opportunity to participate in the elections using electronic technologies. Up to 47,000 young people will have the opportunity to participate in the polls for the first time. A total of 60,754 voters have applied to the electoral administration with requests for mobile ballot boxes.

Twelve political parties are registered for the October 4 elections,