Lebanon president plans to visit Armenia

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Lebanon president Michel Aoun will pay a visit to Iraq and Armenia this week, Report informs referring to the Al-Sumaria TV channel.

The delegation will include interior minister Nihad Mashnuk, foreign minister Gibran Bassil, industry minister Hussein Al-Hajj Hasan and heads of several other departments.

On February 20, Aoun will arrive in Iraq on a two-day visit, during which he will have meetings with the prime minister of the country, Haider al-Abadi and Speaker of the Parliament Sabur al-Jaburi.

Then Aoun will travel to Armenia, where he will meet with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, as well as with representatives of the Lebanese community, who recently left Beirut.

Within the framework of the visits, Aoun intends to discuss the development of economic and political bilateral relations with Iraq and Armenia, as well as the strengthening of diplomatic ties in regional and international formats.