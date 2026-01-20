Lavrov: Armenia won't be able to combine membership in EU, EAEU

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Armenia cannot be a member of both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) simultaneously, as membership in these two organizations is mutually exclusive, Report informs.

Lavrov made the statement at a press conference on Tuesday.

Lavrov noted that he had discussed this issue several times with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"It is obvious to anyone even slightly familiar with the operating principles of these unions that it is impossible to adopt EU standards while remaining a member of the EAEU. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk explained this in his contacts with his Armenian counterpart – it is simply technically impossible," Lavrov said, explaining that the two organizations are incompatible because they apply different trade and investment standards that "do not align with each other."

He also noted that EU standards imply adherence to EU foreign policy, which also means joining sanctions against Russia. "A new strategic partnership agenda between the EU and Armenia was recently signed. It stipulates the need for coordination in foreign policy, trade, and the economy. Armenians are being offered visa liberalization, but this is ensured by the EU having a voice in law enforcement and border security issues," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

According to him, the choice to "move toward the EU" is the will and right of the Armenian people, but he recalled that Armenia's GDP has more than doubled since its membership in the EAEU.

"Thanks to the fact that the EAEU provides Armenians with free access to the markets of other member countries, Armenia's foreign trade turnover, primarily with Russia, has reached record levels," Lavrov emphasized.

The head of Russian diplomacy emphasized that Yerevan's rapprochement with Brussels will have consequences, as "the European Union is generating ideas about threats emanating from Russia."

"Funds are being allocated for this kind of work: Armenia was recently granted a 15 million euro tranche. And I have no doubt that the Brussels bureaucracy will earn every cent of this tranche. <...> I want to emphasize once again: the Armenian people and the Armenian leadership should, of course, choose, but combining participation in both is out of the question," Lavrov added.