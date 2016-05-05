Landslide in Uzbekistan kills 5 people

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Five people died as a result of landslide in Qamchiq pass, Uzbekistan.

Report informs citing the Uzbekistan media, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations states.

Six persons rescued.

Landslide occurred in Qamchiq pass, at 223 km of Tashkent-Osh highway.

Notably, Qamchiq pass is located at the crest of Kurama mountain range. The pass is at 1200 meters above sea level. The only highway connecting the country's east (Andijan, Namaqan, Fergana) with other regions passes through that section.

In winter, the snow slide continuously closes the road.