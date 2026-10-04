NASA delays Crew Dragon undocking from ISS until Oct. 7
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- 04 October, 2026
- 13:09
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NASA and SpaceX have postponed the undocking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Crew-12 mission until October 7, Report informs, citing NASA.
The decision was made after assessing weather conditions in the potential splashdown zone off the coast of California.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft is now scheduled to undock from the ISS no earlier than 09:05 Baku time (GMT+4) on October 7.
The spacecraft had previously been expected to depart the station on October 5.
NASA "Crew Dragon" kosmik gəmisinin BKS-dən ayrılmasını 7 oktyabra təxirə salıb
NASA перенесло отстыковку Crew Dragon от МКС на 7 октября
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