Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    NASA delays Crew Dragon undocking from ISS until Oct. 7

    Other countries
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 13:09
    NASA delays Crew Dragon undocking from ISS until Oct. 7

    NASA and SpaceX have postponed the undocking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Crew-12 mission until October 7, Report informs, citing NASA.

    The decision was made after assessing weather conditions in the potential splashdown zone off the coast of California.

    The Crew Dragon spacecraft is now scheduled to undock from the ISS no earlier than 09:05 Baku time (GMT+4) on October 7.

    The spacecraft had previously been expected to depart the station on October 5.

    NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon International Space Station (ISS)
    NASA "Crew Dragon" kosmik gəmisinin BKS-dən ayrılmasını 7 oktyabra təxirə salıb
    NASA перенесло отстыковку Crew Dragon от МКС на 7 октября
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:11

    OPEC+ keeps November oil production quotas unchanged

    Energy
    15:55
    Photo

    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final

    Individual sports
    15:39

    Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 Malaysian Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    15:17

    Konul Aliyeva's World Championship run ends in Round of 16

    Individual sports
    15:12

    Pakistani FM: More countries may join Mecca Pact

    Region
    14:58

    Two dead, one missing after torrential rain in Catalonia

    Other countries
    14:46

    Aghayev falls in Round of 16 at World Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    14:27

    MFA: Iran responds to US proposal through Qatar

    Region
    14:03

    DRC Health Ministry: Ebola outbreak peak passed

    Other countries
    All News Feed