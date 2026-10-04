DRC Health Ministry: Ebola outbreak peak passed

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been fully brought under control, DRC Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba announced during a press conference, Report informs via RFI radio.

Kamba said that the peak of the outbreak had already passed and that the epidemic was no longer beyond the authorities' control. He noted that while officials had previously been focused on monitoring its spread, they were now taking proactive measures to stay ahead of the disease.

According to the minister, no new Ebola cases have been recorded for at least three weeks in 19 of the 63 health zones where infections had previously been detected.

The latest figures from the DRC Health Ministry show that the death toll from Ebola has reached 4,018, while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 8,300. The fatality rate is 48.4%. A total of 842 patients with Ebola-like symptoms are currently being treated in hospitals and medical isolation centers.