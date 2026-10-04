Shafag Hamidova ends World Judo Championships campaign

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Azerbaijani judoka Shafag Hamidova (48 kg) has been eliminated from the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, Hamidova lost to Natacha Razafindrakalo of Madagascar in the round of 32.

The tournament, which runs through October 11, features 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas across 13 weight categories in the individual competitions, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.