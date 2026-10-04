Aghayev falls in Round of 16 at World Judo Championships

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Azerbaijani judoka Balabay Aghayev has been eliminated from the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, the 60 kg competitor lost to Jonathan Yang of the United States in the round of 16.

Earlier in the tournament, Aghayev had defeated Ukraine's Dilshot Khalmatov to advance to the last 16.

The championships, which run through October 11, feature 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas in 13 weight categories, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.

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Azerbaijani judoka Balabay Aghayev has claimed his first victory at the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, the 60 kg competitor defeated Dilshot Khalmatov of Ukraine in the round of 32 to advance in the tournament.

Aghayev will face Jonathan Yang of the United States in the round of 16.

The tournament, which runs through October 11, features 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas across 13 weight categories in the individual events, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.