Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Aghayev falls in Round of 16 at World Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 14:46
    Aghayev falls in Round of 16 at World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijani judoka Balabay Aghayev has been eliminated from the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the 60 kg competitor lost to Jonathan Yang of the United States in the round of 16.

    Earlier in the tournament, Aghayev had defeated Ukraine's Dilshot Khalmatov to advance to the last 16.

    The championships, which run through October 11, feature 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas in 13 weight categories, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.

    Azerbaijani judoka Balabay Aghayev has claimed his first victory at the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the 60 kg competitor defeated Dilshot Khalmatov of Ukraine in the round of 32 to advance in the tournament.

    Aghayev will face Jonathan Yang of the United States in the round of 16.

    The tournament, which runs through October 11, features 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judokas across 13 weight categories in the individual events, including 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event on October 11.

    2026 World Judo Championships Azerbaijani judoka
    Cüdo üzrə dünya çempionatı: Balabəy Ağayev mübarizəni dayandırıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Чемпионат мира по дзюдо: Балабей Агаев завершил борьбу в 1/8 финала - ОБНОВЛЕНО
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:11

    OPEC+ keeps November oil production quotas unchanged

    Energy
    15:55
    Photo

    Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship final

    Individual sports
    15:39

    Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 Malaysian Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    15:17

    Konul Aliyeva's World Championship run ends in Round of 16

    Individual sports
    15:12

    Pakistani FM: More countries may join Mecca Pact

    Region
    14:58

    Two dead, one missing after torrential rain in Catalonia

    Other countries
    14:46

    Aghayev falls in Round of 16 at World Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    14:27

    MFA: Iran responds to US proposal through Qatar

    Region
    14:03

    DRC Health Ministry: Ebola outbreak peak passed

    Other countries
    All News Feed