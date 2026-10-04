MFA: Iran responds to US proposal through Qatar
Region
- 04 October, 2026
- 14:27
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Iran has sent its response to a US proposal to the American side through Qatar, effectively ruling out the resumption of negotiations on its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced the development, Report informs.
Baghaei stressed that security in the Strait of Hormuz could only be restored if the United States took concrete steps.
He said these measures should include a complete end to obstacles facing Iran's commercial shipping, the removal of all unilateral and recently imposed sanctions, and an end to military interventions.
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