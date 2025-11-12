Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kyrgyz schools introduce electricity-saving measures

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 15:08
    Kyrgyz schools introduce electricity-saving measures

    Educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan are implementing new electricity-saving measures, according to the country's Ministry of Education, Report informs via Kazinform.

    The ministry says power supply in schools must be completely shut off no later than 60 minutes after classes end, allowing time for cleaning classrooms and other facilities.

    "The restriction does not apply to engineering systems and equipment that ensure the operation and safety of the building. These requirements also exclude facilities that accommodate students, including dormitories," the ministry stated.

    Earlier, the government introduced similar limits on electricity use in administrative state institutions. Under those rules, both indoor and outdoor lighting, as well as electrical equipment usage, are restricted between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am local time.

