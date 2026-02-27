Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 15:40
    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia sign defense cooperation agreement

    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia will cooperate in the field of defense, Report informs.

    On February 27, in Baku, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos signed the agreement on cooperation in the field of defense between the two governments. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

