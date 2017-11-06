Kyrgyz ex-prosecutor general's brother shot dead in Bishkek

© Sputnik / Табылды Кадырбеков

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ulan Salyanov, brother of the former prosecutor general of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova, was shot dead in an armed attack in Bishkek.

Report informs citing the Interfax, lawyer of Salyanov, Ulan Dzumakov reported.

According to him, “Four unknown people in camouflage uniforms and masks rushed in the house at 4:00 am and put a pistol on Salyanov's son. Salyanov began to persuade them to let his son go. Then the unknown opened fire and fled the scene,” the lawyer said referring to Salyanov's wife. The 42-year-old Ulan Salyanov was shot to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, but it was too late to save him.

At the end of 2016, the Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan instituted criminal proceedings against Salyanova, who is accused of abuse of power during being in the office as Minister of Justice of the country.

Salyanova served as Prosecutor General in the period from 2011 to 2015.