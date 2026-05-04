Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Kobakhidze highlights Georgia's role as Europe-Asia bridge

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 23:04
    Kobakhidze highlights Georgia's role as Europe-Asia bridge

    Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in a post on X that he had taken part in a roundtable on "Connectivity and Economic Security in the Green Transition" at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Armenia.

    Kobakhidze said that he had emphasized Georgia's strategic role as a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia.

    He also highlighted the importance of connectivity for economic security and long-term stability.

    Irakli Kobakhidze European Political Community Summit Georgia
    Kobaxidze İrəvandakı çıxışı barədə məlumat yayıb

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