Kobakhidze highlights Georgia's role as Europe-Asia bridge
Region
- 04 May, 2026
- 23:04
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in a post on X that he had taken part in a roundtable on "Connectivity and Economic Security in the Green Transition" at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Armenia.
Kobakhidze said that he had emphasized Georgia's strategic role as a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia.
He also highlighted the importance of connectivity for economic security and long-term stability.
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