Khamenei: Attack to Saudi Arabia diplomatic missions is damage to reputation of Iran and Islam

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Attack to Saudi Arabia Embassy to Iran and other diplomatic missions is damage to reputation of Iran and Islam.'

Report informs referring to TASS, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said.

Notably, after Saudi Arabia execution of cleric Nimr a-Nimra, the Kingdom Embassy and consulate in Iran were burned. Saudi Arabia and several other Arab states cut diplomatic relations with Iran after attack.

Tehran agreed with Pakistan's mediation for regulation of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.