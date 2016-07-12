 Top
    ​Kerry to arrive in Moscow to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

    This was stated by State Department spokesman John Kirby

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Moscow this week.

    Report informs, this was stated by the State Department spokesman John Kirby.

    "In the evening of July 14, Mr. Kerry will leave for Moscow, where he will hold a series of meetings with a number of high-ranking Russian officials to discuss Syria, Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues", Kirby said at a briefing.

    Earlier Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said about Kerry’s plans to visit Russia.

