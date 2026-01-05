President of Kazakhstan praises Ilham Aliyev's fitness level

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has spoken about the physical fitness of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), singling out Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his strength and disciplined training, Report informs.

In an interview with the Turkistan newspaper, Tokayev said that Aliyev is "physically strong and regularly trains with a clear understanding of what he is doing."

Tokayev also mentioned the sporting habits of other CIS leaders. He noted that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov plays football, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev works out in the gym, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan practices cycling, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko continues to play hockey. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Tokayev added, "does not complain about his health either, with the resilience of a warrior and sailor."

"So, all my colleagues are in excellent shape," the Kazakh president concluded.