Kazakhstan probes former state officials' possible Epstein links

Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General's Office has launched a review into possible ties between former senior officials and convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, Report informs.

According to Kazakh media, Prosecutor General Berik Asylov told journalists at the Akorda presidential residence that the investigations were initiated following a parliamentary inquiry by MP Askhat Rakhimzhanov.

Asylov said prosecutorial authorities and other relevant agencies are conducting the review. While no specific names have been officially disclosed, he confirmed that a preliminary check has begun into possible links between Epstein and Karim Massimov, the former prime minister and ex-head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, who was convicted in 2022 on charges including treason and attempting to organize a coup.

In addition, information related to former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov will be examined separately, particularly concerning his possible foreign trips and contacts.

Epstein was arrested in New York state on July 6, 2019, on charges of sexually exploiting minors. Prosecutors said evidence showed that dozens of underage girls were brought to his Manhattan residence between 2002 and 2005, with the youngest reportedly 14 years old. Criminal proceedings against him were terminated in August 2019 after he was found dead in his jail cell.