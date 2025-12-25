Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Region
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 17:55
    Kazakhstan awaits completion of CMC cassette analysis in AZAL plane crash investigation

    The commission investigating the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 aircraft is currently awaiting the completion of the analysis of the Central Maintenance Computer (CMC) cassette.

    According to Report, this information was included in the interim report published by the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

    Additionally, the commission is awaiting the formation of a report from the working group analyzing risk assessments for flights over or near conflict zones.

    "The investigation commission maintains a balanced approach, and all conclusions will be objective, based solely on facts. The final report on the results of the aviation incident investigation will be published on the website of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the document states.

