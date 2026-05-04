Uzbekistan, ADB ink $12B partnership program
Economy
- 04 May, 2026
- 09:51
Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a new $12 billion partnership program, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.
"Yesterday, we signed a new $12 billion partnership program with the bank. As you all know, in these turbulent times, the global economy is undergoing complex changes, and new technologies are being rapidly adopted. These circumstances require that we, together with the bank, implement new mechanisms and effective approaches to ensure sustainable development," Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized.
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