​Kazakh parliament approves a bill on Armenia's accession to EEU

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mazhilis (lower house) approved a draft law "On ratification of the Treaty of Accession of the Republic of Armenia to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union on May 29, 2014".

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the minister of national economy of Kazakhstan Erbolat Dosaev recalled that since the agreement comes into force, Armenia becomes a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and takes on the obligations under the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and the legal base of the TC and the EEC.

Armenia's joining the Eurasian Economic Union plays an important role, as we cooperate with Armenia, and our cooperation promotes the economic development between the two countries. With Armenia's joining, we envisage the development of our legal interests, says E.Dosaev.