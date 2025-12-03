Kazakh Deputy PM: Investigation into AZAL plane crash near Aktau nearing completion

Kazakhstan"s Ministry of Transport is close to completing its investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft that crashed near Aktau on December 25, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told journalists, according to Report"s Kazakhstan bureau.

According to the deputy prime minister, the investigation into the crash has been divided into two parts.

"The criminal aspect of the incident is being handled by the Prosecutor General"s Office, while the technical investigation is overseen by the Ministry of Transport. The ministry is now nearing the final stage of its work. Specialists are awaiting conclusions from foreign licensing bodies - the owners of the relevant technologies and equipment, including aeronautical systems. Once these documents are received, the ministry will be ready to conclude its part of the investigation either by the end of this year or early next year," he said.

Bozumbayev noted that there has also been progress on the criminal investigation.

"You"ve seen the statements made by leaders of neighbouring states. We therefore expect that investigation as well to be completed next year," the deputy premier added.

The crash occurred on December 25, 2024, when an Embraer aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, went down near the Kazakh city of Aktau. On board were 62 passengers - 37 Azerbaijani nationals, 16 Russians, six Kazakh citizens and three from Kyrgyzstan - along with five crew members. Thirty-eight people were killed, while 29 survived, including three children.

Preliminary findings suggest the aircraft crashed as a result of physical and technical external interference that occurred in Russian airspace over Grozny.