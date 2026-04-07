Kakha Kaladze: Friendship and peace in South Caucasus have no alternative

Deepening peaceful and friendly relations between the countries of the South Caucasus is irreplaceable, Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi, said commenting on the state visit of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, to Georgia.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, he emphasized the special significance of the strategic partnership between Tbilisi and Baku, noting that mutual visits by the heads of state further strengthen it.

"Relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan and our strategic partnership are important. I welcome this visit," Kaladze said.

"In the context of complex developments in the Middle East, peace and cooperation remain top priorities. We have friendly relations with Azerbaijan, and such visits by leaders help to further reinforce these ties," he added.

Kaladze also noted that, unlike the President of Azerbaijan, some European politicians do not explicitly acknowledge Georgia"s importance within the Middle Corridor.

"The reason some European politicians do not mention Georgia's role is a political decision. In recent years, we have witnessed pressure on our country, which is unacceptable," he said.