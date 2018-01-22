Jim Mattis: Turkey advised United States before Syria strikes

© Associated Press

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey advised the United States ahead of its air strikes in Syria against US-backed Kurdish militia, and Washington is in contact with Ankara about the way forward.

Report informs referring to foreign media, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday.

”Turkey was candid,“ Mattis said, without disclosing the US. reaction to Turkey’s notification. ”They warned us before they launched the aircraft they were going to do it, in consultation with us.

“And we are working now on the way ahead. We’ll work this out.”

“Turkey has legitimate security concerns,” Mattis said, noting it was the only NATO ally with an active insurgency inside its borders.

Turkey’s air strikes in Syria’s Afrin province open a new front in the country’s nearly 7-year-old war.