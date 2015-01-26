Istanbul hosts negotiations on Iranian nuclear program

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program will be meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Britain, Germany and France on January 29 in Istanbul.

As Report informs citing Russian mass media, this was announced by Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Arakhchi.

He described yesterday's talks held with representatives of the US and the EU in Zurich as "constructive", but "entangled".

By this way A.Arakhchi noted that, the results achieved in the near future will be difficult, but the parties have serious intentions to continue to negotiate.

Arakhchi also said, during the negotiations, participants have already begun to discuss all the important issues, such as uranium enrichment and the lifting of sanctions.

However, he added the negotiation process is under discussion details.