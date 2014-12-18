Israel appoints new charge d'affaires to Turkey

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ New charge d'affaires of Israel Amira Oron was appointed to the Embassy of Turkey. Report informs referring to NTV channel of Turkey, the banquet was held in his honor in Ankara.

In the event, a former charge d'affaires Yosef Levi Sfari said that he served within the darkest days of Turkish-Israeli relations. However, he hoped the diplomatic relations to reach a level of ambassadors.

A.Oron says, his main target is "to provide negotiations" between Turkey and Israel.