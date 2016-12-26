 Top
    ISIS announced responsibility for attack on policemen in Dagestan

    Incidents took place in Caspiysk and Kizilyurt

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS announced responsibility for terrorist attacks on policemen in Dagestan.

    Report informs, referring to web site SITE, which traces terrorists’ activities in the internet.

    First attack was launched on highway Makhachkala-Caspiysk at night of December 25. Policemen were injured and taken to hospital. But they didn’t survive and died early in the morning.

    Second attack also took place on December 25 in Kizilyurt, when unknown gunmen attacked policemen at the city entrance. 

