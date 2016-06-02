 Top
    ISIS executioner 'The Bulldozer' captured in Syria

    'Bulldozer' emerged as one of the extremist organisation’s ‘pin-up’ fighters last October

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/  A terrifying ISIS executioner known as "The Bulldozer" has been reportedly captured by the Syrian Army in this dramatic footage.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the jihadi can reportedly be seen in the video naked from the waste up, with his hands tied behind his back.

    The 20-stone killer was believed to be rising through the ranks of the evil organisation, gaining a brutal reputation for beheading unarmed men and even chopping off the limbs of children.

    Like British executioner Jihadi John - eventually unmasked as Mohammed Emwazi - the fat monster always wears a mask, fearful his identity will be revealed.

