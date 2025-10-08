Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Region
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 19:14
    Iranian, Turkmen FMs mull cooperation in energy and transportation sectors

    Iranian and Turkmen foreign ministers, Abbas Araghchi and Rashid Meredov, discussed the expansion of bilateral relations in the fields of energy and transport on October 8, Report informs via the Mehr agency.

    During the phone conversation, the ministers emphasized the recent developments in bilateral cooperation and the importance of expanding relations in various fields.

    According to Mehr, the diplomats discussed common interests regarding the expansion of comprehensive cooperation in political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields.

    The ministers agreed to continue regular consultations and maintain close contact to advance mutual interests.

    İran və Türkmənistanın XİN başçıları enerji və nəqliyyat sahələrində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Ирана и Туркменистана обсудили сотрудничество в энергетике и транспорте

