    Azerbaijani President: There must be a railway that can also connect Nakhchivan with Türkiye

    Infrastructure
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 22:42
    Azerbaijani President: There must be a railway that can also connect Nakhchivan with Türkiye

    "There must be a railway that can also connect Nakhchivan with Türkiye, and all these projects, of course, should be carried out in a coordinated fashion," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Emphasizing that all roads can be implemented faster on the territory of Azerbaijan, the head of state noted that there are no more problems with the Zangezur Corridor in the territory of the country.

    President Ilham Aliyev also said that, on Azerbaijan's initiative, a bridge over the Araz is being constructed in the Aghband settlement: "Currently, to get from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, a long road must be covered from Bilasuvar. It will now be only 45–50 kilometers from the territory of Iran to Nakhchivan. Thus, there will be two connections between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, one through Armenia and one through Iran. We will actually unite Nakhchivan, East Zangezur and Garabagh into one region."

