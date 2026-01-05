President: We have no intention of risking the lives and health of Azerbaijanis for the sake of others

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 23:26
    President Ilham Aliyev commented on reports regarding Azerbaijan's possible participation in international missions in the Gaza Strip in an interview with local television channels, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted that it remains unclear who would mandate such missions and how they would be carried out, emphasizing that Azerbaijan does not intend to participate in "peace enforcement" operations.

    "Participation in battles outside Azerbaijan's borders is not envisaged by me at all," the President said, stressing that they have no intention of risking the lives and health of Azerbaijanis for the sake of others. "When we were in trouble, we were left to our own fate. No one protected us. Furthermore, with all due respect and sympathy for Palestine, Palestine did not particularly protect us either. Yes, there were resolutions from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) supported by everyone. We are grateful to all countries for that, just as Azerbaijan has always supported Palestine and the creation of a Palestinian state in the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the OIC. The Palestinian Embassy operates in Azerbaijan with the support of Azerbaijani financial assistance. Therefore, I have always maintained that the affairs of Arab countries should be resolved by the Arab countries themselves."

    Azərbaycan Qəzza zolağında mümkün beynəlxalq missiyalarda iştirak etməyəcək
    Азербайджан не будет принимать участия в возможных международных миссиях в секторе Газа

