President: Many would like to emulate our success, but no one has succeeded

"I think that our victory in the Second Karabakh War shifted very large layers, both in terms of politics and character. Many would probably like to emulate our success, but no one has succeeded," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state noted: "I hope that those who are still fighting today will understand this: war is the worst thing that can happen to a country and to a person. I am saying this with full responsibility. It is the worst thing. The best thing is peace. But in order to have peace, you must be strong, and therefore we will continue to work in this direction."