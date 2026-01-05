President: Armenia will gain access to Iranian railways through Nakhchivan and to Russian railways through Azerbaijan

"In parallel with the construction work underway in Garabagh and East Zangezur, we will connect this region to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, whether it is green energy, agriculture or irrigation – large irrigation projects will be implemented there – or tourism. I want to say again that we would have done it anyway, but it is good that we are doing it peacefully," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Emphasizing that Armenia will also only benefit from this, the Azerbaijani President said: "Because Armenia can and will get out of the deadlock it is currently in. Roads will be opened between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Roads will be opened between Türkiye and Armenia. Armenia will gain access to Iranian railways through Nakhchivan and to Russian railways through Azerbaijan. In other words, this is also beneficial for Armenia. There should be no losers here. In any case, there will be no losers from an economic and transport point of view. If someone considers themselves a loser politically, this is, as they say, their own problem. But if everyone looks at this from the point of view of pragmatism, they can get something good for themselves here."