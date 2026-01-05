President Ilham Aliyev: Connecting the liberated territories with each other is our main task

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Domestic policy
    05 January, 2026
    • 22:40
    "Our main goal is to connect the liberated territories with each other and to connect this region with other regions of Azerbaijan – the Ganja-West direction through Kalbajar, the Tartar-Barda-Baku direction, and the Fuzuli-Bilasuvar-South direction. Thus, connectivity in the country will be more reliable, and the time spent on the road will be shorter," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Emphasizing that the use of railways, highways, and, in the future, air routes will strengthen internal migration within the country, the head of state stated: "It is not a requirement for everyone to come to Baku. On the contrary, people are coming to a city like Khankendi from Baku, Nakhchivan, and other places these days. Khankendi and Aghdam will be the main cities of the liberated regions."

    Noting that 70,000 people are already living in the liberated territories, the President of Azerbaijan said: "It is possible that 120,000, 130,000, or 140,000 people will live and work there by the end of this year."

