Iranian President wishes Jews happy Rosh Hashana

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has wished a happy new year for the Jewish community all over the world.

According to the information, Rouhani congratulated Jews on the occasion of their new year on Sunday, voicing hope that common “Abrahamic roots” would pave the way for the creation of more “respect” and “understanding” between Muslims and Jews.

According to reports, about 9,000 Jews currently live in Iran, mostly in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz. Under the Iranian constitution, the country’s Jews are represented in the parliament