    Iranian official: We gain important achievement on text of final agreement

    Deputy Foreign Minister says, the negotiations are underway

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Significant progress was achieved on Tehran's nuclear program, with "the Six" (the US, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China) in the negotiations.

    Report informs referring to Russian media, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi said. 

    "We gained an important achievement on the text of the final agreement. As there is little success in additional work, the discussions are underway", he stressed.

    The final document on Iranian nuclear program will be signed up to June 30. The document also covers the cancellation of international sanctions towards Iran.

