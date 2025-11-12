Iranian Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Türkiye

Iran has offered condolences to the families of the Victims of the Turkish military plane crash, the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

"Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei has expressed condolences to the families of Turkish citizens who lost their lives in the crash of the country's military aircraft. Expressing sympathy with the government and people of Türkiye, the spokesman prayed for divine mercy upon the victims and patience and endurance for the bereaved families," reads the post.