Iranian Foreign Minister to meet with Armenian president

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammadjavad Zarif will pay two-day official visit to Armenia.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, the Iranian minister is expected to meet with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, Parliament Speaker Calouste Sahakyan and Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan on January 27.

The visit is implemented according to the invitation of Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan to Mohammadjavad Zarif.